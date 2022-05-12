Maryknoll defeated ‘Iolani 5-2 to win its first-ever HHSAA Division I softball title on Thursday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Spartans were lifted by their dynamic duo of pitcher Jenna Sniffen and shortstop Nellian McEnroe-Marinas, who both hit home runs.

Additionally, Sniffen, who was the Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year as a freshman in 2021, tossed a complete game with 10 strikeouts to secure the victory.

The Spartans end their season at 12-5, while the Raiders conclude their 2022 campaign at 12-4.

The HHSAA Division II softball tournament is still active and will end on Saturday.