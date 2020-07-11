Martin Day falls to Davey Grant at UFC 251

Kailua’s Martin Day fell to Davey Grant at UFC 251 on Saturday afternoon.

In the first-ever fight at Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island, Grant improved to 12-4 with a knockout of Day (8-4) in the third and final round.

The bantamweight bout between Day and Grant was the first fight of the UFC 251 card, which ends with Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masdival in the welterweight title fight.

The second to last fight of the night will be Waianae’s Max Holloway against Alexander Volkanovski in the featherweight title fight.