‘Iolani’s Marissa Chow is set to make her return to competitive golf at one of the biggest stages the sport has to offer: The U.S. Women’s Open from July 6-9 at Pebble Beach.

It is the first time the women’s tournament will be held at the iconic California course in 78 editions of the tournament.

Chow is one of three players with Hawaii ties in the tournament, along with Punahou alums Allisen Corpuz and Michelle Wie.

With friend and fellow pro golfer Tyler Ota caddying her, Chow qualified with for the U.S. Women’s Open in honor of her late mother, Lynn, who passed away in 2009.

