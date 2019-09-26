Mariota shoulders blame for Titans 1-2 start to season

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans scrambles during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After dropping back-to-back games, Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans will look to respond on the road in Atlanta this week.

The former Saint Louis graduate is on the hot seat under center for the Titans as the fifth-year signal-caller is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. Maiota has been sacked a league-high 17 times this season, including nine times against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

In true Mariota fashion, he’s shouldering the blame.

“I think we need to be better for sure, and that’s specifically on me,” Mariota said. “I think if I can do a better job of moving in and around the pocket, I can help our guys out up front and deliver the football to our guys to make plays.”

No matter what happens this weekend against the Falcons, however, Mariota’s teammates will always have his back.

“Very confident in (No.) 8,” said Titans tight end Delanie Walker. “He’s been getting it done. It’s tough being a quarterback in the league … You take all the blame, no matter what, and that guy, he ain’t gonna say nothing about anyone. It don’t matter if someone drops the pass on third down, or he got sacked multiple times. He won’t, he’ll just say it’s his fault, and he got to do better and that’s the sad part.”

Both the Titans and Falcons enter this week’s showdown with records of 1-2. The game is an early morning kickoff at 7 a.m. HST and will be broadcast live on CBS Network.