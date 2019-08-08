Mariota finds confidence in communication with Titans receivers entering preseason

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Honolulu’s Marcus Mariota will take his first steps of the 2-10 season on Thursday as he and the Titans open their preseason schedule against the Eagles in the city of brotherly love.

The fifth year Tennessee quarterback who was drafted second overall in 2015 following a Heisman Trophy winning run at Oregon, has rode the highs and the lows in the National Football League thus far.

Mariota has led the team to three consecutive 9-7 seasons with only one though resulting into a postseason appearance.

Mariota will be hitting the field playing under a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith, who replaced Matt LaFleur, now head coach of the Packers marking as the quarterback’s fourth offensive coordinator in his five seasons with the team. Making the preseason opener highly anticipated.

“Just continue to build off what we’ve done so far — get in a rhythm from the get-go and try to score some points,” Mariota said. “It’s always a challenge to face your defense day in and day out, but it’s a nice change of pace when you get the opportunity to play somebody else.”

Through the learning process he has appeared to find confidence in a group of pass catchers that he says boast the ultra important balance of being both competitors and communicators.

“We have a great group of guys. Unselfish guys, and I think when the opportunity presents itself, and those guys feel the need to say hey, I was open, they do. But at the same time it’s not in a way where it’s demeaning at any point,” said Mariota.

“I think our guys do a great job of understanding the big picture in knowing that hey, sometimes it just happens. Sometimes you miss a read, or sometimes it just doesn’t work out, and being able to communicate those things really helps all of us out, and sometimes with that communication we’re able to make another play down the field, just because we’re able to communicate and everyone is on the same page.”

The Titans and Eagles will kickoff at 1:30pm HST with the game being televised on KHON2.

Other players from Hawaii featured in the game will be Saint Louis graduate Kamalei Correa (LB) with the Titans. The Eagles have Kamehameha’s Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB), and Nate Herbig (OL) also of Saint Louis.