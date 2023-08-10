Marcus Mariota enters the 2023 NFL season as the backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing as quarterback No. 2 on the depth chart behind rising star Jalen Hurts.

With that, Mariota anticipates getting plenty of playing time heading into the preseason, which for the Eagles begins on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. HST on KHII.

Mariota enters his ninth season in the NFL, although 2023 will be his first with the Eagles. Despite the adjustment to a new team, learning on the fly is nothing new to him.

“Unfortunately, this is going to be my eighth system in nine seasons, so I feel like I’ve kind of gotten in a mode of learning and it’s really just learning the language and understanding how things want to be called, how you want to get up and on the line of scrimmage, how you want to control that type of scenarios in those situations,” Mariota said recently.

“So I just kind of take it one day at a time. I’m very fortunate enough to have a guy like Jalen that’s been in this system for three years now and just ask him questions like, ‘Hey, you get this look, what are you doing? Are you getting out of it? Are you doing this? You’re doing that.’ He’s very knowledgeable and he’s a great resource for me and I just try to pay that forward.

“I’ve gone through a lot of experiences in my career, and I just try to share all the knowledge that I have and just continue to try to make that room better.”