Maria Sharapova commits to play in Hawaii Open

Maria Sharapova, five-time Grand Slam champion, has committed to play in the 2019 Hawaii Open Tennis Tournament.

She joins U.S. Open semifinalist and ATP World Tour Top 10 Kei Nishikori, 2019 U.S. Open Champion Bianca Andreescu, three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber and more. The Hawaii Open will be held Dec. 26-28 at Stan Sheriff Center.

“The Hawaii Open is a great way to warm up for the competition in Australia, which is around the corner,” Sharapova said. “I’m excited to play, explore the beautiful island, and meet my fans.”

Since turning pro in 2001, Sharapova has won 36 titles in her career. She rose to the top of the WTA Tour rankings in 2005 and has appeared in ten Grand Slam finals, capturing five of those titles. She won her most recent title in 2017 at Tianjin and in 2018, reached the quarterfinals at the French Open. She represented the Russian Fed Cup Team in 2008, 2011-12, and 2015, and represented Russia in the Olympics in 2012.

Tickets for the event will be available beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 9am HST. For tickets, please visit www.hawaiitennisopen.com.