Marcus Mariota’s terms with Las Vegas Raiders revealed

A week after it was reported that Marcus Mariota was signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, his contract details have been released, revealing that the Saint Louis and Oregon product is signing a two-year deal.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Mariota’s deal is worth $17.6 million over two years, with the potential to earn more if he meets certain incentives. Mariota will earn $7.5 million guaranteed in 2020.

Mariota gets up to $2.4 million if he plays 60% of the snaps in 2020. Another $1.5m is available in per-game playing time and win incentives. Has $10m in those incentives available in 2021. Also $2 million in playoff/Super Bowl incentives each year + $12m in 2021 salary escalator — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 23, 2020

In his first five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota earned a total of $45,161,134 according to Spotrac.