Marcus Mariota’s terms with Las Vegas Raiders revealed

A week after it was reported that Marcus Mariota was signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, his contract details have been released, revealing that the Saint Louis and Oregon product is signing a two-year deal.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Mariota’s deal is worth $17.6 million over two years, with the potential to earn more if he meets certain incentives. Mariota will earn $7.5 million guaranteed in 2020.

In his first five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota earned a total of $45,161,134 according to Spotrac.

