Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation is sponsoring all four HHSAA soccer tournaments.

The Division I and II girls tournaments wrap up on Saturday, while the Division I and II boys tournaments begin next week and end on Feb. 11. All four championship games will be played at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Mariota and his wife, Kiyomi, both have an affinity for soccer.

Before he became a Heisman Trophy winner and an eight-year NFL veteran, soccer was the first sport Marcus Mariota played as a child growing up on Oahu.

Marcus’ wife, Kiyomi Mariota (née Cook), played collegiate soccer for Oregon from 2011 to 2014.

A statement from Marcus Mariota provided to KHON2 is below:

“I have a lot of fond memories playing soccer when I was young. And Kiyomi is an all star soccer player. As a family, we all love watching the game and I hope to visit my brother, Matt, who is studying in the UK right now so we can watch some EPL games. When HHSSA asked Motiv8 for assistance in sponsoring the Girls and Boys State Soccer Tournament, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. Our Foundation strives to provide athletic outlets for kids of all ages and especially in communities that helped shape my journey. HHSSA has provided me with so much and I am glad we are able to pay it forward.”