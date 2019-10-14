Marcus Mariota’s future with Tennessee Titans ‘very much in doubt’

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 13: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans passes under pressure from Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Is the Marcus Mariota era over in Tennessee? That will decided soon. In fact, it should be decided in less than 24 hours.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was benched during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos in favor of backup Ryan Tannehill. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said this morning that a decision will be made soon regarding who will start under center moving forward.

“I think that decision will be made this evening and tomorrow,” Vrabel said. “Then we’ll let everybody know, we’ll let the players involved know, let the team know, and then we’ll let you guys know.”

Mariota, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has struggled in 2019. Against the Broncos, Mariota threw for 63 yards on 7-of-18 passing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

“It’s such a critical position at any level. They’re the leader of the football team …We are going to take it one day at a time, but I don’t think that the answer is a revolving door at that position or at any position,” Vrabel said. “You’d like to have some continuity … I think there’s a lot of factors (in making the decision). Again, there are things we’ll talk about and just try and come up with the best decision moving forward with the team.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported that Mariota’s future with the franchise is “very much in doubt.”

From @gmfb: The #Titans have a QB decision to make this week. Either way, the future of Marcus Mariota as a franchise QB has been changed forever and the team put essential resources into their backup position this offseason. pic.twitter.com/8DGuG0Gith — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2019

Titans tight end Delanie Walker appeared visibly frustrated when talking to the media regarding the quarterback situation at the moment saying, :Coach is going to do whatever he feels is best for the team. That’s pretty much where it’s at.”

The former Pro Bowler even tweeted his displeasure towards the Titans for making it a bigger talking point than it already is.

Lmao why would you post that 🤔and you wonder why the fan act the way they do — Delanie Walker (@delaniewalker82) October 14, 2019

The former Oregon Duck signal-caller is in the last year of his rookie contract.