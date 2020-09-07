Marcus Mariota will open season on Las Vegas Raiders Injured List, new rules allow for a return in three weeks

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday that quarterback Marcus Mariota has been placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

The Honolulu native was not at practice on Monday per reports, his fourth missed practice in recent weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saint Louis graduate has been dealing with a strained muscle.

“Marcus Mariota has been dealing with pec strain, one that has severely limited him in practice. The hope is the time away helps,” tweeted Rapoport.

Mariota signed with the club this past March as an unrestricted free agent.

Over his first five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota started in 61-of-63 appearances and completed 1,110-of-1,765 passes (62.9 percent) for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns to 44 interceptions for a passer rating of 89.6 and added 242 carries for 1,399 yards (5.8 avg.) and an additional 11 rushing scores.

According to the updated NFL rules for this season, Mariota could be removed from the injured reserve list after just three weeks and would be able to return to practice. Typically, the Injured reserve list designated that players could not return for eight weeks.

Once a player is brought to practice after being on the injured list, the player must be placed on the active roster within 21 days or else they are not eligible for the rest of the 2020 season.