HONOLULU (KHON2) – Welcome baby Makaia! Marcus Mariota recently welcomed a new addition to his growing family.

Mariota and his wife, Kiyomi, recently became the proud parents of their first child Makaia Kei Mariota.

Makaia was born Dec. 7, 2022 weighing eight pounds and five ounces and measuring 21 inches.

This is exciting news following a bit of controversy for Mariota over his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, announcing Monday that Marcus Mariota has been benched with the team still in contention for a playoff berth but struggling with four losses in its past five games.

The Falcons (5-8) made the switch to Ridder to bolster an offense that is averaging just 17.6 points a game during its recent skid. The third-round pick, who led Cincinnati to a College Football Playoff berth a season ago, has yet to take a snap in an NFL game that counts.

”It’s a performance-based decision,” coach Arthur Smith said. ”We’re trying to push the offense. We feel like this is the best decision for where he’s at, where the team’s at.”

It’s been reported Mariota is dealing with a chronic knee injury and is looking into having surgery in the days to come.

The Associated Press Contributed to this article