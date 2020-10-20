Marcus Mariota to join active roster for Las Vegas Raiders

Marcus Mariota has been activated by the Las Vegas Raiders, making the quarterback’s return to the field possible in 2020.

The Saint Louis and Oregon alum has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that put him on injured reserve.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Mariota received the designation to return from the injured list on Sept. 30. Under NFL guidelines, the Raiders had 21 days to either activate him or deem him inactive for the remainder of the 2020 season. Wednesday was the decision deadline.

We have signed DE David Irving to the practice squad and activated QB Marcus Mariota from Reserve/Injured List. pic.twitter.com/ruQPO1rEU2 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 20, 2020

The Raiders are currently 3-2 and second place in the AFC West. They had a bye in Week 6 and next take the field on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Current Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for 11 touchdowns, 1,442 yards and one interception during the 2020 season so far.