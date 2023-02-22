Marcus Mariota is set to be featured in a new Netflix documentary series.

The Saint Louis alumnus will be one of three NFL quarterbacks featured, along with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The show, titled “Quarterback,” will debut on Netflix this summer.

Mariota, Mahomes and Cousins all wore microphones for the 2022 NFL season as part of the documentary. The three players were also filmed extensively at their respective homes.