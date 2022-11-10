The Atlanta Falcons fell 25-15 on the road to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

The Falcons, who never led on Thursday, fell to 4-6 overall, while the Panthers improved to 3-7, avenged a recent loss to Atlanta on Oct. 30.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Saint Louis alumnus Marcus Mariota struggled in the rainy Charlotte weather on Thursday, completing 19 out of his 30 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but had multiple passes that could have been intercepted as well.

Mariota also carried the ball three times for a total of 43 yards.

The Falcons return to action on Nov. 20 against the Chicago Bears, with kickoff set for 8 a.m. HST.