Saint Louis alumnus Marcus Mariota has signed a one-year deal worth $8 million, according to an ESPN report.

Mariota was most recently was the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 before a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2020 to 2021. From 2015 to 2019, the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft was with the Tennessee Titans.

