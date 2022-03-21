Marcus Mariota is on the move again.

After two seasons as Derek Carr’s backup for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Saint Louis product and 2014 Heisman Trophy winner is ready to vie for a starting quarterback job with the Atlanta Falcons, per multiple reports on Monday. Incumbent Atlanta starting quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts prior to Mariota’s signing, paving the way for Mariota to take the reins in 2022.

Mariota’s contract with the Falcons is a two-year deal, although his salary has yet to be disclosed.

Mariota played sparingly for the Raiders, appearing in one game in 2020 and 10 in 2021, as both seasons were hindered by injuries.

The Falcons are the third different franchise of Mariota’s NFL career, which started with the Tennessee Titans after being drafted second overall in 2015. In Atlanta, Mariota will reunite with head coach Arthur Smith, who was an assistant coach on Tennessee’s staff for all five of Mariota’s seasons there.

Mariota’s move was part of an eventful NFL quarterback carousel, which among other moves in the league saw Russell Wilson get traded to the Denver Broncos, Aaron Rodgers sign a new three-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, Carson Wentz get dealt to the Washington Commanders, and a trade that saw Deshaun Watson get sent to the Cleveland Browns and sign the biggest guaranteed deal in league history despite 22 ongoing civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct.