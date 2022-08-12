In his lone drive on Friday, Marcus Mariota led the Atlanta Falcons to a touchdown, capped by his 6-yard rushing score.

The Falcons beat the Detroit Lions 27-23 in what was the preseason opener for both teams.

Mariota completed both of his pass attempts for a total of 36 yards while carrying the ball three times for 23 rushing yards, including his touchdowns.

The Falcons will play their second and penultimate preseason game against the New York Jets on Aug. 22.

The Falcons open regular season play on Sept. 11 against the New Orleans Saints.