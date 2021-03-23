Marcus Mariota returning to Las Vegas Raiders for 2021 on restructured deal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 runs to the locker room following warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After days of mulling a decision, Marcus Mariota will return to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2021 season on a one-year restructured deal, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Mariota was due to make $10.625 million during the 2021 season and was recently asked to take a pay cut exceeding $7 million in order to remain with the Raiders.

On Tuesday, the quarterback from Saint Louis agreed to return to Las Vegas for a second year at a deal worth $3.5 million in base salary, which could rise to $8 million after incentives.

#Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to sign a reworked contract with Las Vegas, sources say, as he’ll get a 1-year deal worth $3.5M with a chance to make up to $8M including incentives. It was up and down the last few weeks, but he recently made the call to stick around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2021

After being drafted with the second overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Mariota played five seasons for the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Raiders during the 2020 offseason.

Due to a rash of injuries, Mariota played just one game in 2020, completing 17 of 28 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown as well as 88 rushing yards on nine carries and an additional score in a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 17.

Current Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is currently under contract with the organization through the 2022 season.