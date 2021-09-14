Marcus Mariota re-aggravates quad injury in Raiders season opening victory

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

After a successful season debut for Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota and his Raiders on Monday Night Football, it was confirmed that the Saint Louis graduate suffered an injury.

In Tuesday’s press conference, Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden acknowledged that Mariota re-aggravated a quad injury that kept him out of the preseason.

Mariota’s name was mentioned with edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and guard Denzelle Good as players that remain being evaluated.

Mariota took his only snap of the 33-27 overtime win over the Ravens in the first quarter and went 31 yards on a read option keeper showing his trademark speed, but was unable to play for the rest of the game.

Mariota had a quad strain in the preseason and re-injured it last night. Gruden said he planned to use Mariota a lot more last night. "We lost a big piece of our offense." #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 14, 2021

According to Gruden, he had plans to use Mariota much more in the offense had he not suffered the injury.

“Yeah, we lost a big part of our offense,” Gruden said. “Hopefully it’s not going to linger on. He missed the whole preseason with a quad strain. He strained it again last night. The severity of that injury kept him out of the game. it’s too bad – it was a 31-yard gain to really give us an element we haven’t really had around here.”

The Raiders travel to face the Steelers on Sunday.