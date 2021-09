LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders is tackled by DeShon Elliott #32 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Saint Louis alum and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has been placed on injured reserve.

Mariota was placed on IR due to a quad injury he re-aggravated in a win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

Per NFL IR rules, Mariota will have to miss at least three games.