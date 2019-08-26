Marcus Mariota only plays two drives in third preseason game

The huge NFL news of Saturday was Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement. The Colts quarterback had stats that compared with some of the best of all-time. Indianapolis was projected to be one of the toughest teams in all of the AFC, let alone their division. With the shake-up, Marcus Mariota’s Titans could have a better shot at the playoffs.

Tennessee was playing the Steelers in week three of the preseason on Sunday. Saint Louis School grad Mariota only played two drives. The third week is when starters usually get the most run. On Sunday, the former Heisman Trophy winner was just 0/3 with zero passing yards. Mariota also got sacked in the end zone for a safety.

New backup quarterback this year Ryan Tannehill played the majority of the first half.

Mariota is entering the last year of his contract. A lot is up in the air entering this season. Mariota is also playing under yet another new offensive coordinator in 2019.

Another former Crusader in high school, linebacker Kamalei Correa had one tackle for Tennessee.

Yet one more Saint Louis School graduate, Tyson Alualu played in this game. The Steelers defensive lineman recovered a fumble.

Pittsburgh wins 18-6.