After losing his first two games in an Atlanta Falcons jersey by a combined five points, Saint Louis alum Marcus Mariota finally got his elusive first victory as the team’s new quarterback in a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Mariota completed 13 of his 20 passes for 229 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

On the ground, Mariota also added a rushing touchdown after carrying the ball seven times for a total of four yards.

Despite fumbling twice, including on a crucial drive late in the fourth quarter, Mariota was picked up by his defense, who sealed the game on Richie Grant’s interception of Geno Smith.

First Falcons win for Marcus Mariota.



And boy does it feel good 🤙#DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/CvHp5qkFwz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 25, 2022

After improving to 1-2, the Falcons will look to get back to the .500 mark with a home game against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, which airs on CBS.

