Saint Louis alumnus and new Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota made his 2023 preseason debut on Saturday, starting behind center for the defending NFC champions against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mariota completed 7 of his 11 passes for 58 yards and no interceptions or touchdowns, playing for just the first quarter.

The Ravens ended up edging the Eagles 20-19.

Mariota also ran the ball four times for 29 yards as regular starter Jalen Hurts sat out.

The Eagles will play on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns at 1:30 p.m. HST.