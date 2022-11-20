The Atlanta Falcons remained in the NFC South race with a tight 27-24 home victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

For his part, Saint Louis alumnus Marcus Mariota completed 13 of his 20 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Additionally, he also had a rushing touchdown to go with his 25 yards on the ground on 13 attempts.

A 53-yard Younghoe Koo field goal with 1:47 remaining proved to the game’s final score, as the Falcons sealed the game on Jaylinn Hawkins’ late interception of Justin Fields.

Mariota’s performance kept the Falcons in contention for a playoff spot, as Atlanta improved to 5-6 to stay within reach of the 5-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the current division leader. Sunday was a vast improvement from Mariota’s previous performance, a disappointing 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 10.

Below are how other NFL players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 11 of the 2022 season. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be update throughout the day:

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had five tackles (three solo) in a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone field goal attempt and lone extra point attempt in a 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Nate Herbig, guard, New York Jets (Saint Louis): Herbig was active but did not start due to a shin injury in a 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, New England Patriots (University of Hawaii): Tavai had two tackles (one solo) in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets.