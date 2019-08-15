Marcus Mariota focused on himself in preseason with a new back-up QB

Marcus Mariota has dealt with a lot over his four-year NFL career. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon and star at Honolulu’s Saint Louis School has gone through numerous head coaching and coordinator changes as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Along with a new offensive coordinator for the upcoming 2019 season, Mariota has a new backup quarterback. The Titans traded for former Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the offseason.

Mariota has not changed his preseason approach, even with having another first-round draft pick in the quarterback room.

“Having Ryan in our room has been a tremendous addition,” Mariota said. “That competition, year in and year out for me, is with myself. I just look to be the best version of myself, but Ryan adds a guy who has done it, has experience, can talk about things we see in practice. Even today, different things the Patriots are doing, just being able to communicate and be there, be another set of eyes for each other.

Tannehill has 42-46 career record as a starter. He missed all of the 2017 season with an ACL injury.

The best season Mariota’s Titans have had was in 2017 when Tennessee won a playoff game and made it to the divisional round. Mariota’s career record as a starter is 27-28.

The Titans play preseason game number two on Friday against the New England Patriots at 1:00pm Hawaii time. Tennessee starts the regular season versus the Cleveland Browns on September eighth.