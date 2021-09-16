Marcus Mariota expected to miss multiple weeks due to quad injury

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Saint Louis alumnus and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to miss multiple games after re-aggravating a quad injury on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mariota only participated in one play, running the ball for a 31-yard gain. He got up gingerly afterwards, which was a telltale sign of re-injury.

The Raiders ended up winning 33-27 in overtime.

On Thursday, Mariota was listed on the Raiders’ injury report, making his spot on the disabled list official.

