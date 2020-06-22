Marcus Mariota engaged, proposes to college sweetheart

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota will soon be a married man.

The former Saint Louis, Oregon and Tennessee Titans quarterback proposed to his college sweetheart Kiyomi Cook this past weekend in Eugene, Ore., in an elaborate proposal in front of friends and family.



Cook is a 2011 graduate of Barlow High School in Gresham, Ore., and played on the University of Oregon’s women’s soccer team from 2011 to 2014. Her family is originally from Wahiawa and her father is a Leilehua graduate. She recently earned her master’s degree from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn.

As an elementary schooler, Mariota once wrote a paper in which he mentioned his goals were to play in the NFL and marry a soccer player.