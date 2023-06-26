Later on this summer, Saint Louis alumnus Marcus Mariota will make his debut with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But before that, his previous chapter with the Atlanta Falcons will be revisited for all to see.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Mariota is one of three NFL quarterbacks, along with Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, who will be featured on a new Netflix project titled “Quarterback.”

“Yeah, it was very different for me, to say the least,” Mariota told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello at Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation Charity Golf Tournament on Monday at the Oahu Country Club.

“I appreciate Netflix and the opportunity they presented and just to kind of share a little bit about myself in my story. Like you said, I’ve been trying to stay out of the limelight forever, and I think it was important for me to kind of share where I come from in the process of what it takes to kind of be a quarterback in the league. So I just thought I was kind of fun way to kind of open myself up a little bit to the public. And I’m excited for it,” said Mariota.

#Hawaii's Marcus Mariota 'excited' to share the ups and downs of NFL season along with the bliss of welcoming first child in Netflix series 'Quarterback' set to debut next month https://t.co/27QW85ggc0 🗒️ @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @MM8Foundation #Eagles #NFLHawaii pic.twitter.com/hTBHuWxAZZ — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) June 27, 2023

The show provides an intimate look into the lives of all three players during the 2022 season, which for Mariota, was his first and only season with the Falcons. During that time cameras also followed he and his wife Kyiomi who welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Makaia.”

“It’s kind of crazy that they would, you know, they basically they might you for all the practices and all the games, you know, they’re around, they’re around. When I was born, you know, they were there for an ultrasound and they shared in some pretty big life moments for my family and to have it all documented is kind of cool for us. And we’ll see how it all kind of unfolds. But, you know, it’s a cool story and I’m glad I was a part of it,” said Mariota.

The show premieres on Netflix on July 12.