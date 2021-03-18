Marcus Mariota asked to take pay cut by Las Vegas Raiders

Saint Louis alum and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has been asked to take a substantial pay cut exceeding $7 million for the 2021 NFL season. If Mariota does not agree to it, the Raiders will release the 2014 Heisman Trophy and send him into free agency for the second consecutive year.
Mariota is set to make $10.725 million in 2021 before incentives, but the Raiders have asked him to reduce his salary to $3 million.
After playing five seasons for the Tennessee Titans, Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million contract with the Raiders last offseason. Due to multiple injuries, Mariota was only able to play one game in 2020, but impressed with a two-touchdown performance in a loss to the Chargers.