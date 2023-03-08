The No. 5 seed University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team opens the Hercules Tires Big West Championship with a quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 4 seed Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, March 9. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. PT/12:30 p.m. HT at The Dollar Loan Center.

Big West Quarterfinals – No. 5 Hawai’i (22-10, 13-7 Big West) vs. No. 4 Cal State Fullerton (18-12, 12-6 Big West) Opponent | Date | Time Cal State Fullerton | Thursday, March 9 | 2:30 p.m. PT/12:30 p.m. HT Location Henderson, Nev. – The Dollar Loan Center Television None Live Stream ESPN+ (Subscription required) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawai’i | CSF Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tournament Website BigWest.org

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 139-89 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 136-87 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. CAL STATE FULLERTONOverall: UH leads, 15-8

In the Big West Tournament: Tied, 1-1

2023 Regular-Season: CSF, 2-0

GAME STORY LINES

UH faces Cal State Fullerton in the quarterfinals of the Big West Championship for the third time in tournament history. In each of the previous two meetings, the winner of the game went on to win the tournament title (UH, 2016; CSUF, 2022).

The ‘Bows have lost three straight to the Titans. CSUF defeated UH in overtime in Fullerton, before hanging on for a 52-51 win in Honolulu in the rematch. CSUF knocked UH out of last year’s Big West semifinals enr route to the tourney title.

The game pits the top two scoring defense teams in the Big West. CSUF allowed just 62.7 points per game in league play, while UH allowed just 62.8 points per game.

The ‘Bows are 6-5 on the mainland this year and make their second appearance in the Dollar Loan Center following a 67-52 loss to UNLV on Dec, 7.

UH is coming off a 81-61 loss at UC Santa Barbara in its regular-season finale for its largest margin of defeat this year. That loss snapped UH’s four-game road win streak and follwed UH’s largest margin of victory on the seasoon at CSUN (81-55).

UH is 8-1 this year coming off a loss, including 6-0 against Big West opponents with an average margin of win by 6.2 points.

CSUF, winners of six straight, will play for the first time in nearly two weeks after two of its final three games of the regular-season were canceled.

UH IN THE BIG WEST TOURNAMENT