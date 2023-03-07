The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team is set to defend its conference tournament championship from 2022 by taking on Cal State Fullerton at 6:30 p.m. HT on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Hercules Tires Big West Basketball Championships at the Dollar Loan Center.

GM 30- BIG WEST QUARTERFINALS | HAWAI’I (15-14, 13-7) VS. CAL STATE FULLERTON (14-15, 9-11) Date | Time Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, 6:30 p.m. HT Location Henderson, Nev. – Dollar Loan Center Television None Live Stream ESPN+ Radio ESPN Honolulu Tickets Session 4 Live Stats vs. CSF Game Notes Hawai’i | Cal State Fullerton Social Media @HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @hawaiiwbb | Facebook Bracket Click Here

NEWS & NOTES

The Rainbow Wahine enters the tournament by winning seven of their last nine games to claim the No. 3 seed with a 13-7 record against conference opponents.

UH picked up two wins at home to cap off the regular season. Thursday, March 2 nd, they took down CSUN for the season sweep 66-58, followed by a 68-58 victory over UC Santa Barbra to split the season series.

they took down CSUN for the season sweep 66-58, followed by a 68-58 victory over UC Santa Barbra to split the season series. The victory over UCSB in the regular season finale may have been the most complete game of the season for UH as four players scored double figures, including a 21-point performance by sophomore guard Lily Wahinekapu , and as a team UH committed a season-low six turnovers while forcing 19, and scoring 21 points off those miscues.

, and as a team UH committed a season-low six turnovers while forcing 19, and scoring 21 points off those miscues. Three players who ended the regular season on a high note are Wahinekapu, freshman post player Imani Perez , and swing guard Daejah Phillips . Wahinekapu is averaging 12.6 points per game against conference opponents, Phillips has scored double-digits in five straight games, while Perez is one the most productive run of her young career over the last four games averaging 11.5 points and eight rebounds.

, and swing guard . Wahinekapu is averaging 12.6 points per game against conference opponents, Phillips has scored double-digits in five straight games, while Perez is one the most productive run of her young career over the last four games averaging 11.5 points and eight rebounds. In the 10 series against conference foes this season, UH swept five (Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, UC Riverside, Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield), split three (UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis), and were swept in two (UC Irvine, Long Beach State).

In the first two matchups against the Titans, the ‘Bows relied on their defense to keep them in check. UH held CSF to under 40% shooting in both games, including only 14% from three-point territory in the second game. In game one on January 7th, sophomore forward Meilani McBee caught fire for 22 points, hitting six threes, while the defense forced 18 turnovers and 21 points off those miscues. In the most recent game on February 11th, Daejah Phillips dropped 18 points and accumulated 34 points in the paint.