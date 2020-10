NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 31: Manti Te’o #51 of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 31, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ravens defeated the Saints 14-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Punahou alumnus and Laie native Manti Te’o is back in the NFL.

Te’o has signed with the Chicago Bears as a member of the practice squad. The linebacker last appeared in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 22, 2019, back when he logged five total tackles against the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears are currently 5-1 and are first place in the NFC North.