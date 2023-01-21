Laie native and Punahou alumnus Manti Te’o was officially enshrined in the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame at the Polynesian Cultural Center on Saturday morning.

Te’o’s illustrious football career includes a Heisman Trophy runner-up finish during his senior year at Norte Dame in 2012, where he also won a bevy of individual awards, including the Maxwell Trophy.

As a prep star at Punahou, Te’o was the highest-rated recruit in Hawaii history and chose Notre Dame over dozens of offers.

After being selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers, Te’o had an eight-year NFL career which included stints with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

Te’o was enshrined on Saturday along with 11-year NFL veteran Mike Iupati, a two-time All-Pro guard and four-time Pro Bowler.