On Tuesday, a trailer was released for “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” a two-part Netflix documentary featuring Punahou alum and Laie native Manti Te’o, describing the time he was catfished online during the 2012-2013 college football season.

Te’o is an active participant in the documentary and aims to tell his side of the story.

Te’o promoted the trailer for his documentary on his personal Instagram account on Tuesday.

Te’o, who was hoaxed right in the middle of a memorable 2012 college football season at Notre Dame in which he became a Heisman Trophy finalist, has spent eight seasons in the NFL.

The two-part documentary will debut on Netflix on Aug. 16.