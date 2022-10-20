The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has announced eight Finalists that will be on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, and NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche.

“We commend our Selection Committee on once again putting together a fantastic group of potential inductees for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023,” said Jack Thompson, Selection Committee Chairman.

The Selection Committee and all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the individuals who will be inducted as the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Three inductees will be announced on November 1, 2022.

“We congratulate the Class of 2023 Finalists and look forward to welcoming three of these legends into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. “Each Finalist is an inspiration within the Polynesian community.”

CLASS OF 2023 FINALISTS

■ Manti Te`o (LB) Notre Dame; Pro NFL (SAN, NO, CHI) 8 years, Samoan ancestry

■ Kalani Sitake (Coach) BYU; 7 years, Tongan ancestry

■ Rey Maualuga (LB) USC; Pro NFL (CIN, MIA) 9 years, Samoan ancestry

■ Chris Kemoeatu (G) Utah; Pro NFL (PIT) 7 years, Tongan ancestry

■ Tony Banks (QB) Michigan State; Pro NFL (STL, BAL, DAL, WAS, HOU) 10 years, Samoan ancestry

■ Harry Montague-Field (OL) Hawai`i, Oregon State; Pro NFL (CHI) AFL (LA) 4 years, Was the first player of Polynesian Ancestry to play in the NFL. Hawaiian ancestry

■ Larry Warford (G) Kentucky; Pro NFL (DET, NO) 7 years, Samoan ancestry

■ Dr. Edison Miyawaki (Contributor) Established NFL training camp for Hawai`i athletes aspiring to play professional football. Part owner of the Cincinnati Bengals.