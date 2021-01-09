Manti Te’o activated by Bears ahead of Wild Card playoff game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 28: Manti Te’o #51 of the New Orleans Saints arrives before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Punahou alum and Laie native Manti Te’o has been called up from the practice squad for the Chicago Bears in advance of their Wild Card playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Te’o played for the Saints from 2017 to 2019. On Saturday, he was activated by the Bears due to an injury to starting inside linebacker Roquan Smith. Te’o has not appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 22, 2019.

Kickoff between the Bears and Saints is set for 11:40 a.m. HST on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS.

