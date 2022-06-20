The Manoa Cup, a staple in the local golf scene, has returned for its 2022 tournament.

The 2022 Manoa Cup, which takes place at Oahu Country Club, is the 113th edition of the tournament.

This year’s Manoa Cup runs from Monday through Saturday and features amateur players only.

Ashley Koga won the women’s division in 2021, while Peter Jung won the men’s division.

Monday’s Manoa Cup action was used for qualification purposes, with championship rounds beginning on Tuesday.