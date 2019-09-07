Manny Pacquiao goes back to school

Photo: Instagram/@mannypacquiao

Boxing world champion, senator, actor professional basketball player — Manny Pacquiao is a man of many titles. Now he can add “student” to the list.

The 40-year-old Filipino phenom announced on Instagram that he has enrolled at the University of Makati in Manila. He posted a picture of his student ID card with the caption ” Never stop learning because life never stops teaching.”

Pacquiao is studying for a bachelor of arts degree in political science for local government administration. He recently became the oldest welterweight champion in history in July when he beat Keith Thurman.

