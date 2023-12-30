Former University of Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning has signed with the Carolina Panthers and has joined the active roster.

Manning, a five-year starter at left tackle at Hawaii from 2018 to 2022, had bounced back and forth between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

Manning was on the active roster for the Cardinals for four games but did not play, getting released on Oct. 2.

The Panthers (2-13) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) on Sunday at 8 a.m. HST.