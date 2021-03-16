Making the most of two week quarantine ahead of Australian Leg, Kauai’s Malia Manuel ‘grateful’ for WSL season to resume

Three months after the season opening Maui Pro, Kauai’s Malia Manuel is getting ready to restart her 10th season in the World Surf League’s World Championship Tour.

Manuel, along with the rest of the world’s best surfers will resume the 2021 season starting on April 1, with the Australia Leg starting Rip Curl Newcastle Cup presented by Corona.

Currently, all WSL athletes and personnel are currently under a country mandated 14 day quarantine before the start of four consecutive events in Australian waters over the next two months.

“We’re halfway through 14 days and surprisingly doing really well. I’m thankful to be quarantined with my boyfriend so that helps. We have great exercise equipment, he’s doing a running challenge for a couple of cool foundations and I’ve committed to do some squats to help raise money for Kokua Hawaii and OzHarvest,” Manuel told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello via Zoom from her hotel room. “That’s been keeping us busy and I’m also teaching a lot of yoga sculpt with my friends also in quarantine in different hotel rooms around the city. We’ve been accustomed to Zoom now this week and have been doing some exercise classes online, so yeah, there’s so much to do actually when you’re kind of stuck and you can slow down and think about all the things you’ve been meaning to do.”

“Back in Hawaii before we all got on the chartered plane, I really had that mindset of looking forward to this quarantine and knowing that there are a lot of positives to it and really just going into these two weeks looking forward to it. I think we’re very fortunate to be in Australia. It’s an amazing country and I’m really excited to almost live a normal life here. There’s no one wearing masks, everyone is healthy, so I’m very excited to be able to have this privilege to be in Australia and once again surf here and eventually compete.”

On March 6th, 34 surfers, 46 family members, and 21 WSL staff members flew to Australia in a private charter plane, serving as yet another unprecedented experience during a very unique last year for Manuel.

“I think a lot has changed in the last couple of years about our lifestyles and what really drives us to do what we do and we all have that mutual respect and passion for surfing and I think coming together as an organization and as surfers and athletes, we have this mutual camaraderie. It was really fun and probably a once in a lifetime thing to get on a huge jet with all your competitors and fly to a different country. I think it was really remarkable and I was happy to experience it all.”

Through the lone event of the 2021 season, Manuel finished fifth at the Maui Pro which was finished at Pipeline and as she has been for most of her career, is viewed as a dangerous opponent having posted 12 consecutive top 10 results in events that she has finished since 2018, including 16 of her last 17.

“The way I spend my days is how I want to spend my whole life. So I’ve been training and staying healthy as if we’re going to compete tomorrow. I really enjoy it and I think that’s my drive, is that I do spend my days trying to keep healthy and staying ready for any situation that comes up,” said Manuel. “I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to again start competing. It’s a little interesting that we had a few months in between because usually we have an event every couple of weeks or month at least so I think going into technically my tenth year in the tour, I have that experience in knowing that this time to lay low is just more opportunity to deepen my knowledge about my body, my equipment, my surfing. I’ve done a lot of filming recently in the last winter, it was really fun to be able to film and free surf more and work on little things like that to be prepped for whenever we got this show started.”

With the next four events all being held in Australia, there’s good reason for Manuel to bring confidence into the contests as Manuel has enjoyed much success as of late. In the WSL’s last full season of 2019, Manuel finished second at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, and third at both the Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast and Corona Open J-Bay.

“I do feel really healthy and really strong and I think that the last year during the pandemic and just all of this build up to being happy with where I am today. I’m just really thankful that I’m going to have that opportunity to try and showcase what I’ve been doing the last year and a half. I love Australia, all the waves here, it’s going to be really exciting once I’m outside in the ocean. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Manuel.

The WSL season resumes on April 1 with the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup presented by Corona. That event is followed by the Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic presented by Corona (April 16-26), Boost Mobile Margaret River Pro presented by Corona (May 2-12), and Rip Curl Rottnest Search presented by Corona (May 16-26).