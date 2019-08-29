Maki Pitolo to make Octagon debut at UFC 243

Maki Pitolo will make his UFC debut in Australia.

The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner and Oahu native will take on Australia’s Callan Potter at UFC 243. The fight will be at welterweight and take place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on October 5th.

“I’m super stoked for the opportunity to debut in foreign territory,” Pitolo told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. It’s hunting season. Time to sharpen up my arsenal and prepare to do what I love doing.”

Pitolo (12-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC) competed at middleweight back in July on the Contender Series and scored a first-round TKO over Justin Sumter.

Potter (17-8 MMA, 0-1 UFC) made his UFC debut back in February but suffered a TKO loss to Jalin Turner at 155 pounds.