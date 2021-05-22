Maki Pitolo scratched from UFC Vegas 28

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 13: In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Maki Pitolo punches Julian Marquez in their middleweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Makaha’s Maki Pitolo has withdrawn from his June 5 UFC Vegas 28 middleweight bout against Dusko Todorovic.

The news was announced prior to the main event of UFC Vegas 27 on Saturday.

Pitolo (13-8), has lost three straight bouts and most recently fought against Julian Marquez on Feb. 13 at UFC 258.

Todorovic is now looking for a new opponent on short notice. He is 10-1 in his pro MMA career, with his only loss coming against Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano.