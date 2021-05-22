Maki Pitolo scratched from UFC Vegas 28

Makaha’s Maki Pitolo has withdrawn from his June 5 UFC Vegas 28 middleweight bout against Dusko Todorovic.
The news was announced prior to the main event of UFC Vegas 27 on Saturday.
[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]
Pitolo (13-8), has lost three straight bouts and most recently fought against Julian Marquez on Feb. 13 at UFC 258.
Todorovic is now looking for a new opponent on short notice. He is 10-1 in his pro MMA career, with his only loss coming against Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano.