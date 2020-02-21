Maki Pitolo scratched from UFC Fight Night 168 due to illness

Makaha’s Maki Pitolo’s UFC Fight Night 168 bout with Takashi Sato is no longer on the card, due to an illness to Pitolo.
The fight between Pitolo and Sato was set to be the second fight on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 168. The card will go on without Pitolo in Auckland, New Zealand, which will start on Saturday at 11 a.m. HST.
MMA Junkie reported that Pitolo did not step on the scale for a weigh-in prior to the fight. As a welterweight, Pitolo would have been required to step on the scale at 170 pounds or less.
Earlier on Thursday, KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello reported that Pitolo was looking forward to his first UFC fight since October 2019. Further details of Pitolo’s illness are not known at this time.