Maki Pitolo loses UFC debut to Australia’s Potter

Maki Pitolo’s UFC debut didn’t go as planned as the Nanakuli native lost to Callan Potter by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) today at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia.

Pitolo, 28, saw his record fall to 12-5 in his MMA career after Potter used his grappling to stifle Pitolo’s striking. In the first round, Pitolo had his moments on his feet and landed with regularity. Potter, however, countered effectively.

The Australian native was able to absorb Pitolo’s strikes and weathered an early storm. Potter’s left hook consistently found a home on Pitolo, who appeared to gas out toward the end of the second round.

Potter teeing off on Pitolo in round 2! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/w1oyenUWwI — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019

The third round was a dominant showing from Potter as he took the fight to the ground almost immediately and worked inside Pitolo’s guard for the remainder of the fight.

The loss snapped a three-fight win streak for Pitolo, who is now 0-1 to kickoff his UFC career.