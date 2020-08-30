Maki Pitolo drops decision to Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Night 175

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 28: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Maki Pitolo and Impa Kasanganay face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In his second straight loss, Nanakuli’s Maki Pitolo fell in a middleweight bout against Impa Kasanganay via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 175 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Kasanganay, who improves his professional MMA record to 8-0 in his first official UFC fight. Pitolo drops to 13-7.

The bout between Pitolo and Kasanganay was the last fight of the preliminary card. The main event features a light heavyweight fight between Anthony Smith and Aleksander Rakic on ESPN+.

Pitolo was just three weeks removed from a submission loss to Darren Stewart at UFC Fight Night 174, which also took place at the Apex.

