Makaha’s Nainoa Dung wins at Bellator 224

Makaha’s Nainoa Dung beat Brad Robison by unanimous decision Friday in the prelims of Bellator 224.

The lightweight bout was held in Thackville, Oklahoma.

20 year old Dung moves to 3-0 in his young professional career.

Dung won all three rounds of the bout. He gave away two points for illegally kicking Robison in the head when he was down in the third round. Dung still managed to win by unanimous decision, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27.

Haleiwa’s Kona Oliveira lost in the prelims following the headline fight. Oliveira was submitted by Joseph Holmes via rear-naked choke.