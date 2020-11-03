Makaha’s Nainoa Dung removed from Bellator 251 card following positive COVID-19 test

Nainoa Dung

Makaha’s Nainoa Dung has been pulled from this week’s Bellator bout against Piankhi Zimmerman.

Over the weekend Dung (3-2) had posted on social media that his pre-fight COVID-19 test that he took on October 27 came back positive forcing the organization to remove him from the Bellator 251 card.

As I was preparing to fly last night to my fight scheduled on Nov. 5th I got a call informing me that my pre flight Covid test that I took on Oct. 27th came back positive. I am hurt and confused. I trained so hard for this fight. I did everything I possibly could to avoid this situation. I have no symptoms and I feel mentally and physically strong. Its still hard for me to believe this. I asked if I could retest and get a second result because I wanted to fight and I feel perfectly fine but the fight is off and I will be quarantined until I get another test taken on Monday. Until then I would like to apologize to anyone that I came into contact with prior to these results. I would like to apologize to @bellatormma @richchou @therealscottcoker I want to apologize to my sponsors and my supporters that supported me through this fight camp. I’m sorry, I will keep you all updated along the way. 😞 #FCovid

Dung, says he has no symptoms as he will remain on quarantine for the time being.

Zimmerman (5-4-1) will stay on the card and face Ali Zebian (4-2) in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Maui’s Sumiko Inaba will make her Bellator debut on the preliminary card facing Jessica Ruiz (0-1).

Bellator 251 prelims will begin at 11:45am HST on the Bellator YouTube page and CBSSports.com

MAIN CARD (CBS Sports Network – 2pm HST)

Corey Anderson vs. Melvin Manhoef

Tyrell Fortune vs. Said Sowma

Vinicius de Jesus vs. Austin Vanderford

Derek Anderson vs. Killys Mota

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator MMA YouTube/CBSSports.com – 11:45am HST)

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Bryce Logan

Julius Anglickas vs. Alex Polizzi

Janay Harding vs. Jessy Miele

Ali Zebian vs. Piankhi Zimmerman

Jaylon Bates vs. Joe Supino

Sumiko Inaba vs. Jessica Ruiz

