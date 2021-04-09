Makaha’s Nainoa Dung gets back in win column at Bellator 256

Nainoa Dung following his unanimous decision victory over Izzy William

Makaha’s Nainoa Dung returned to the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Izzy William during the preliminary card of Bellator 256 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The three judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Dung, who impressed early with his striking ability.

Dung improved to 4-2 in his professional MMA career and earned his first win since Brad Robison at Bellator 224 on July 12, 2019. Dung lost his two previous fights before Friday’s victory.

William dropped to 4-4 in his pro MMA career. Friday was also his Bellator debut.

The lightweight fight between Dung and William took place on the preliminary card of Bellator 256, which ends with a rematch between Ryan Bader and Lyoto Machida in a light heavyweight grand prix bout.