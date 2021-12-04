Makaha’s Maki Pitolo suffers TKO loss at UFC Vegas 44

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 13: In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Maki Pitolo punches Julian Marquez in their middleweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Makaha’a Maki Pitolo fell to Dusko Todorovic via first-round TKO in a middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday.

The bout between Pitolo and Todorovic was originally set to take place in June, but Pitolo withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

Early on in the first round, it appeared Pitolo had Todorovic in a guillotine but could not finish the fight. Instead, it was Todorovic who finished the fight via ground-and-pound with 26 seconds remaining in the first of three scheduled rounds.

Pitolo (13-9), has lost his four most recent UFC fights, while Todorovic improves to 11-2.

Pitolo and Todorovic’s bout closed out the preliminary card. The main card features a bantamweight contender bout between Rob Font and Jose Aldo as the main event.